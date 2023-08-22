Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar meets with Murad Ali Shah   

Caretaker Govt decides to handover DISCOs to provinces
KARACHI: Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar here at CM House and expressed serious reservations on the killing of two PPP workers in Karachi.
Former CM Murad Ali Shah said that two PPP workers, Hussain Alhadi and Shaukat Hamad were killed one after another. He added that this has created a wave of reservations and apprehensions among the PPP workers.
Mr. Shah urged the Caretaker CM to order an impartial inquiry into the matter and take necessary measures to protect the life and liberty of the people.
The Caretaker CM heard his predecessor sympathetically and said he had taken notice of the murders and had already ordered an inquiry into the matter. He assured them that proper inquiry would be conducted.
Justice Baqar said that apart from the political affiliation of the victims their life was precious and valuable. He added that he has directed the police to ensure the protection of life and liberty of every citizen.
The caretaker CM assured his visiting predecessor that justice would be done in the case.
