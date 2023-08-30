Caretaker Commerce Minister announces to reopen industries  

Gohar Ejaz met with delegation PTEA Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister of Commerce Gohar Ejaz announced to reopening of closed industries across the country in 30 days and asked for a list of all inactive industries in the country.

During a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association in Islamabad, Gohar Ejaz said that all closed industries in the country will be restored with a deadline of one month.

He said that a target of 25 billion dollars has been set for textile exports for this year.

The caretaker Federal Commerce Minister said that the challenges related to gas, electricity, energy, and distribution of funds will be effectively resolved while industries closed due to various reasons will be reopened by September 30.

Gohar Ejaz said that he will personally discuss with all the stakeholders including the industrialists in this regard.

