Caretaker Commerce Minister announces to reopen industries  

  • Gohar Ejaz met with delegation PTEA Islamabad.
  • Gohar Ejaz said closed industries will be reopen in month.
  • He said target of $25b has been set for textile exports for this year.
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister of Commerce Gohar Ejaz announced to reopening of closed industries across the country in 30 days and asked for a list of all inactive industries in the country.

During a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association in Islamabad, Gohar Ejaz said that all closed industries in the country will be restored with a deadline of one month.

He said that a target of 25 billion dollars has been set for textile exports for this year.

The caretaker Federal Commerce Minister said that the challenges related to gas, electricity, energy, and distribution of funds will be effectively resolved while industries closed due to various reasons will be reopened by September 30.

Gohar Ejaz said that he will personally discuss with all the stakeholders including the industrialists in this regard.

Earlier, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) lacks a foolproof mechanism to guarantee that individuals who file income tax returns are not subject to a 7.5 percent withholding tax on electricity bills exceeding Rs. 25,000 per month.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, the FBR collected Rs. 71.412 billion in withholding tax (under section 235 of the Income Tax Ordinance) on electricity bills, a significant increase of 39.3 percent compared to the Rs. 51.264 billion collected in 2020-21.

