Caretaker Defence Minister visits Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Defence Minister Lieutenant General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder on Friday visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called-on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to Regional Maritime Security milieu and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy were discussed. Naval Chief apprised the Defence Minister on roles, capabilities and future modernization plans of Pakistan Navy. He briefed the caretaker minister on recent acquisitions of state-of-the-art platforms and equipment to ensure an invincible seaward defence of the country.

Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions. Chief of the Naval Staff also briefed the Defence Minister on contemporary training being imparted to officers and men to keep them abreast with modern trends of naval warfare.

The caretaker Defence Minister commended the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding maritime interests of the country. He appreciated the dedication of PN officers and men for their unwavering commitment in performance of duties and remaining at forefront during natural calamities. Lieutenant General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder expressed his confidence in Pakistan Navy’s operational readiness.