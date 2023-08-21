Caretaker Govt decides to handover DISCOs to provinces

Centre decided to end uniform tariff of electricity in country.

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government has decided to abolish the current system of sale, distribution, and tariff of electricity.

It has been approved to send the summary of ownership of power distribution companies(DISCOs) to the provinces to the federal cabinet.

According to the document, the federal government has decided to end the uniform tariff of electricity across the country, and transfer the responsibility of electricity rates and subsidies to the provinces.

The document states that it was decided to give Hyderabad and Sukkur Electric Supply Company under the ownership of Sindh while Quetta Electric Company will be given under the ownership of Balochistan.

It is stated in the document that the ownership of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan Electric Supply has been decided to be given to Punjab, while the ownership of Islamabad Electric Supply Company will be jointly owned by Punjab and the Federation.

According to the document, it was decided to give Peshawar and Tribal Area Electric Supply Company the ownership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The document states that a policy framework has been prepared to hand over power distribution companies to the provinces, due to power theft and non-receipts, the national treasury has not been able to bear the burden.