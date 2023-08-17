Caretaker govt to ensure free and fair elections in Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that the government would be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution.

In his twitter message, the prime minister thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

“We place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region,” he further posted.

Earlier, the US secretary of state, in a tweet, congratulated the new Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

“As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity,” Blinken added in his tweet.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that his government would make its utmost efforts to come up to the expectations of public representatives within the given short stint.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani here.

The Senate chairman congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office.

Prime Minister Kakar thanked Sadiq Sanjrani, who expressed the hope that the caretaker government would not only assist in holding fair elections as per public expectations but also accelerate the course of economic development.