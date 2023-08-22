Caretaker govt’s prime mandate to assist electoral process: PM Kakar

PM said caretake will assist and monitor electoral process

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said the interim government’s prime mandate was to assist and monitor the electoral process as per the constitutional requirement.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, the prime minister said keeping in mind the prime mandate, the caretaker government would monitor its day-to-day activities to the best of its abilities.

“We are here as a constitutional continuation for a limited period of time and we are not here to design the government model or structure,” the prime minister said while addressing the cabinet meeting here.

He maintained that as a continuation of the previous government, the caretaker setup is supposed to carry on with the general policy until and unless there were any violations of rules or business.

“The National Assembly has retired and we are waiting for the new elections,” he said, added that Senate could pass legislation alone till there was the Lower House.

He asked the cabinet members to come up with a work plan by taking briefings from their respective ministries and the next cabinet meeting agenda would be based on that work plan.

The federal cabinet at decided to hold a national level Interfaith Harmony Conference next week after the recent incident of violence against religious minorities.

The cabinet directed to invite scholars of international stature from different religions and schools of thought. It was noted the conference will prove to be a milestone for the promotion of interfaith harmony in the country.

Apprising the cabinet about his Jaranwala visit, the prime minister termed the protection of minorities as the topmost priority.

PM Kakar stated that fanning the religious hatred and extremism will not be allowed at any cost in the country. He assured to award exemplary punishment to those involved in Jaranwala incident.

On the recommendation of the Finance Ministry, the federal cabinet fixed the diyat amount which is equivalent to 30630 gram of silver at about 6.705 million rupees for the current fiscal year.