Caretaker PM directs to close all chairlifts in dilapidated condition

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to immediately rescue the eight persons trapped in a chairlift at Batangi Pashto area in Battagram.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister office, the Prime Minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and all relevant rescue agencies to rescue students and teachers by utilizing all resources.

The Prime Minister also instructed to ensure safety arrangements on all such chairlifts in the hilly areas. He directed to immediately close the chairlifts which are in dilapidated condition and do not meet the safety standards.

“The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift. I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” Anwaar Kakar tweeted.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti has directed to speed up the rescue operation to save the children and teachers stranded in Battagram chairlift.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, Pakistan Army has been requested to join the rescue operation. He said all resources should be used in the rescue operation.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided coordination support to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rescue eight persons including six children, stuck at a height of 900 feet in a chairlift due to breakage of its cable in Battagram.

According to a press release issued by the NDMA, Army helicopter has been dispatched for rescue operation.

Safety audit has been asked from all Provincial Disaster Management Authorities by the NDMA on tourist infrastructure in their respective areas.