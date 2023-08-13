ISLAMABAD: Designated Caretaker Prime Minister Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has decided to resign from the positions of senator and leader of Balochistan Awami Party, sources said.

Although it is not legally necessary for the Caretaker Prime Minister to leave the senatorship, but still he is resigning as a senator for neutrality.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is also resigning from the position of Balochistan Awami Party

The caretaker prime minister should be neutral and above party affiliations. The Consultation with close associates of Caretaker Prime Minister Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar.

The caretaker prime minister has the responsibility to conduct elections in a neutral manner.

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on his appointment as Caretaker Prime Minister and expressed the confidence that he would ensure holding of free, fair and impartial elections in the country.

The prime minister said that trust reposed by all parties in Kakar’s name proved their proper choice as the upcoming caretaker PM was an educated person and patriot.

He said that under a constitutional process, they agreed upon the name of a suitable person and thanked former leader of opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz for holding a consultation in this regard, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the last 16 months, they had struggled to bring economic stability in the country, he said hoping that continuity of such process would be maintained.

The prime minister said ensuring progress, prosperity and economic stability were critical for the progress and development of the nation.

He also prayed for the success of his caretaker successor and the upcoming caretaker set up.

Meanwhile, former finance minister Senate Ishaq Dar called on the designated Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq, here on Sunday.

Dar congratulated the nominated Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq and expressed his best wishes.

Meanwhile, Dar has shifted his belongings from the Prime Minister’s House to his private residence.