Caretaker PM should take notice of political prisoners: Hamad Azhar   

He said thousands of political prisoners are imprisoned.

Hamad Azhar said PTI is not consulted on matter of caretaker PM.

He said Pakistan cannot afford any new adventure at this time.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Former federal minister and Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Hamad Azhar has said that thousands of political prisoners are currently imprisoned in fake cases and Caretaker Prime Minister will have to take immediate notice of this issue.

After the announcement of the caretaker prime minister’s name, the former federal minister expressed his opinion and said that the caretaker prime minister will also have to take immediate notice of the issue of political prisoners imprisoned in fake cases. At present, there are thousands of political prisoners.

He said that PTI is the largest party inside and outside the parliament, party is not consulted on the matter of caretaker prime minister.

Hamad Azhar said that it is expected that the election will be ensured in 3 months according to the constitution, making the election clean and transparent is very important for the country at this time.

Also Read ECP gives PTI a last chance to submit reply on prohibited funding case Directed PTI to submit a detailed response by August 22. Election Commission...

The leader, who was the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tenure , said that Pakistan cannot afford any new adventure at this time.

Advertisement