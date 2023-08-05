Advertisement
Caretaker PM to be made in consultation: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

  • He said decision of party for caretaker PM will be accepted.
  • Ex-pm said elections will be held in 90 days after dissolution.
  • Elections under new or old census are responsibility of ECP.
KARACHI: Former prime minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz(PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he will accept the decision for a party for caretaker prime minister.

Talking to the media, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the decision of the caretaker prime minister will be made in consultation with the prime minister and the opposition leader.

He said that whatever decision the party takes for the caretaker prime minister will be accepted.

He said that elections will be held in 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly. Elections under the new or old census are the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP).

Shahid Khaqan said, “I do not have any position in the party and I am not a minister, but I will fulfill the responsibility given by the party.”

It should be noted that the government allies have decided to dissolve the assemblies on August 9. Consultations are going on among the allies for the caretaker setup.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name is also included in the list for caretaker prime minister.

