Caretaker Sindh Govt decides to eliminate street crime

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over an introductory meeting of his caretaker cabinet decided to take strict measures to control law & order, notably eliminating dacoits in the Katcha area and street crime in Karachi.

At the outset, the caretaker chief minister said that the cabinet meeting was held as an introductory and aimed at setting an agenda for good governance, service to the people, and supporting the election commission of Pakistan for carrying out their work.

Justice Baqar said that in the aftermath of the floods, poverty has increased manifold in the province. He added that therefore there was a dire need to take concrete measures to alleviate poverty. The CM said that the caretaker government is apolitical, and it was for all irrespective of their socio-political identification or affiliation.

Justice Baqar said that there was a need of promoting enter-faith harmony in the province. He added that people of different faith and beliefs have lived together on this land, but anti-state elements were trying to create law and order by igniting religious hatred and we must stop it. It was pointed out that the dacoits have developed sway in the katcha area, therefore the cabinet decided to launch an operation against the dacoits.

The home minister was directed to chalk out a plan in consultation with the police and other law enforcement agencies so that a well-coordinated clean-up operation against the dacoits could be launched.

The cabinet members pointed out that due to some ongoing development works in the city traffic jam issues crop up during the peak hours, therefore the traffic police was directed to manage traffic flow properly. It was pointed out that the people from far-flung areas visit government offices, in Karachi and in their respective districts where their problems were not being resolved.

Chief Minister directed all the ministers, particularly of the Revenue, Local Government, Police, and Health to direct their respective departments to make their offices functional and public-oriented everywhere.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction that Sindh has become polio free from the last two years but its virus was still alive in different areas.

Health Minister was urged to take necessary measures to make this province free from the crippling disease of polio.