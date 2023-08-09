Caroline Wozniacki Makes Joyful Tennis Comeback

Compares her comeback to riding a bike, familiar yet different.

Caroline Wozniacki, returning to tennis after a hiatus of over three years, likened the experience to riding a bike. The former world number one marked her comeback with a comfortable first-round victory at the Canadian Open in Montreal. Having retired in 2020 to start a family, Wozniacki overcame initial nerves to secure a 6-2 6-2 win over Kimberly Birrell.

Describing her return, Wozniacki compared the familiarity of playing to riding a bike, asserting that once in the rhythm, the skills resurface. However, she acknowledged the nuanced differences in high-stakes moments, where the excitement might affect the precision of shots, requiring a reset in rallies.

The Danish player, who shares two children with her husband and former NBA player David Lee, expressed her joy at playing in front of her family. Wozniacki’s enthusiasm stems from returning to competitive tennis as a seasoned 33-year-old, coupled with the experience of sharing the journey with her children, especially her older child who is beginning to comprehend the global exposure.

The upcoming second-round match promises a stiffer challenge as Wozniacki faces Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. Despite acknowledging Vondrousova’s recent strong performance, Wozniacki maintains a positive perspective, acknowledging the left-handed opponent’s uniqueness and the challenges it presents. She asserted her intent to approach the match with a carefree attitude, aiming to enjoy herself on the court and see where the game takes her.

Wozniacki’s triumphant return to the sport highlights her resilience and passion for tennis, even after embracing motherhood. Her positive outlook and determination to savor the experience underscore her readiness to face the next phase of her tennis journey.

