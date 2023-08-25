Cat Sets Guinness World Record with 16-Inch Tail

A cat from Michigan has clinched the title of having the world’s longest tail, officially recognized by Guinness World Records. Altair, a Maine coon belonging to William John Powers of Farmington Hills, boasts a tail measuring an impressive 16.07 inches.

Interestingly, Altair’s half-brother, Cygnus, previously held the record with a tail spanning 17.58 inches. Unfortunately, Cygnus, along with other feline companions, tragically perished in a house fire in 2017.

Powers, mourning the loss of his beloved cats, was eventually introduced to Altair, who happened to be Cygnus’ half-sibling. Powers quickly embraced the opportunity to adopt Altair.

Altair’s affinity for an extraordinarily lengthy tail was evident from kittenhood, reminiscent of his late half-brother’s traits. Powers remarked, “It was pretty obvious that just like Cygnus, from the time he was a kitten, he had an absurdly long tail, and it just continued to get longer as he aged.”

Altair’s tail length of 16.07 inches now secures him the Guinness World Record for the longest tail on a living domestic cat. Beyond Altair, Powers’ record-holding pets also include Fenrir, his Savannah cat, recognized as the tallest living domestic cat at 18.83 inches.

Advertisement

Also Read Indian Man Sets World Record by Bending Iron Rods with His Head Indian man sets astonishing world record for bending iron rods with his...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.