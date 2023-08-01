CCI is likely to be convened to approve results of Census

Statistics Department has been directed to approach CCI.

Elections are also likely to be delayed if CCI approves results.

PM said upcoming polls would be held based on digital census.

Advertisement

KARACHI: A meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) is likely to be convened to approve the results of Census 2023.

According to the report, the statistics department has been directed to approach the CCI for approval of the 2023 census results.

Elections are also likely to be delayed if the council approves the census results.

Officials concerned say that the digital census 2023 has been completed, after approval by the council, the results will be published as per the constitution. The next general elections will be held on the basis of the latest census.

According to CCI sources, the meeting is likely to be convened on August 2.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the upcoming general election would be held in the country based on the new digital census and at the same time dismissed suggestions that it would lead to a delay in the polls.

Advertisement

Also Read Six killed, 10 wounded in Barkhan bus-van collision Local authorities have initiated an investigation. Bodies and injured were moved to...

He added that he would summon a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) — a body which includes chief ministers of all provinces — once the country results of the census come in.