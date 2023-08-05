CCI unanimously approves new digital census

Babar Awan says sentence given in Toshakhana case is illegal, unconstitutional
ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unanimously approved the new digital census.
The meeting of the Council of Common Interests held at the Prime Minister’s House was attended by the four provincial chief ministers, federal ministers, and officials of other relevant departments including the Statistical Institute. Matters related to the new census were discussed in the meeting.
According to the sources, the Ministry of Planning and Development gave a briefing on the digital census and presented the results of the digital census.
The meeting was told that the population of Pakistan has reached 241 million.
The council then unanimously approved the census.
In this regard, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that all 8 members of the Council of Common Interests unanimously approved the census.
He said that under Article 51 of the Constitution, general elections will be held according to the published census.
