Celebrity ecosystem tries to turn Meghan Markle into pumpkin

The prospect of Meghan Markle’s potential return to Instagram has ignited widespread speculation, accompanied by concerns raised by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

The discussion initiated as Elser delved into the key distinction separating the Sussexes from other figures in Hollywood.

In her perspective, “The Sussexes presently exist beyond and above the realm of celebrities; they possess a distinctiveness that differentiates them from typical A-listers.”

As of now, “A substantial contrast exists between individuals like Kim Kardashian, whose fame, affluence, and remarkably extensive influence are solely founded on her (or possibly her mother’s) shrewdness, and someone whose worldwide renown stems entirely from their connection through marriage to an age-old institution fundamentally rooted in the notion of hereditary privilege.”

However, Elser postulates, “the moment that @Meghan goes live,” it could evoke a “reverse Cinderella scenario,” whereby they might “transform into ordinary pumpkins, neither superior nor inferior to a Bachelor contestant vying for teeth-whitening product endorsements.”

Elser’s analysis underscores the potential transformation of Meghan’s image from that of a member of the British royal family to a more conventional celebrity, possibly engaging in commercial endorsements and promotions, as is commonplace within the entertainment industry.

