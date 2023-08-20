Chad Michael Murray & Wife, Sarah Roemer, Welcome Third Child

Chad Michael Murray and his spouse, Sarah Roemer, have expanded their family as they welcomed their third child last week.

Roemer announced the joyful news on Instagram, revealing that they had a baby girl. She wrote on IG, “Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast.”

The 41-year-old former One Tree Hill actor reposted Roemer’s Instagram post on his own Story, expressing his happiness with a heart emoji and the words, “Heart full. #family.”

This announcement comes approximately a month after the couple shared that they were expecting another addition to their family. Murray posted a photo of Roemer proudly displaying her growing bump, accompanied by her joyful smile.

Murray continued to share his excitement about the pregnancy in his Instagram story, mentioning that they would need a larger car. He wrote, “Minivan time,” along with a picture of his wife, and added, “3rd little one on the way.”

Murray and Roemer first met during the filming of the Crackle original TV series, Chosen, which aired between 2013 and 2014. They secretly tied the knot in January 2015.

The couple already has an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter together.

