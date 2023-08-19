Chairman PTI arrested in cypher missing case

Chairman PTI is currently serving 3-year sentence.

Earlier, FIA also arrested Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

FIR lodged against Chairman PTI and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was also arrested in the cypher missing case.

Chairman PTI is currently serving a three-year sentence in Attock Jail in the PTI Toshahkhana case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also arrested Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

An FIR has been registered against Chairman PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

A copy of the FIR filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi for missing cipher.

The FIR against the former prime minister and former foreign minister was registered on August 15 and the case was registered under the Official Secrets Act.

According to the FIR, the former prime minister and the former foreign minister conveyed the information contained in the cypher to unauthorized persons and distorted the facts.

The FIR states that the former prime minister and the former foreign minister distorted the facts for nefarious purposes and personal gain and both endangered the interests of the state, and conspired to misuse the contents of the cypher to fulfill nefarious purposes.

According to the FIR, there was a conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cypher in the Bani Gala meeting on March 28. The former prime minister asked Azam Khan to manipulate the contents of the cypher message.

The FIR states that Imran Khan kept the cypher telegram maliciously and did not send it back to the Ministry of External Affairs and it is still in the possession of the former prime minister.

According to the FIR, the entire cypher security system was compromised due to the illegal possession of Cypher Telegram, foreign forces were directly and indirectly benefited by these actions of the accused and the State of Pakistan was harmed by these actions of the accused.

It has been stated in the FIR that the role of former Principal Secretary Azam Khan will be determined during the investigation, while the role of former minister Asad Umar and other associates will also be determined during the investigation.