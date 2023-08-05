Advertisement
Chairman PTI shifted to Attock Jail

Articles
  • He was shifted to jail amid strict security measures.
  • The routes leading to Attock jail were sealed befo0re PTI .
  • Elite police force have been deployed outside Attock jail.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been shifted to Attock jail after his arrest in Toshakhana case.

The PTI chairman was shifted to the district jail Attock amid strict security measures.

The routes leading to Attock jail were sealed before the PTI chief was brought to the jail, media persons were also barred from coming to the route or Attock jail and an elite police force have been deployed outside Attock jail.

Earlier, hearing the Toshakhana case, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar gave the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief and former prime minister a three-year jail sentence and disqualified him for five years for “corrupt practices”, Bol News reported.

The accused deliberately gave false details to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the court said. “Hence, he is sentenced to three years imprisonment under Section 174 of the Election Act,” Judge Humayun Dilawar announced.

