Change of guards ceremonies held at Jinnah, Iqbal mausoleums

On the special occasion of Independence Day, change of guards ceremony was held at mausoleum of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the revered poet-philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The event featured a well-presented contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy Cadets assuming ceremonial guard duty.

Commodore Mohammad Khalid, Commandant of Pakistan Naval Academy, presided over the ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Two honorary guard contingents, consisting of Pakistan Navy Sailors and PNA Cadets, participated, led by Lt Commander Shaharyar Jaffar.

Commodore Mohammad Khalid laid a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid to pay respects.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah was received by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on his arrival at Mazar-e-Quaid.

In Lahore, a Pakistan Army contingent performed the ceremonial guard duty at the Mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

Maj. General Qaisar Salman, the Chief Guest, placed a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered prayers for the security and prosperity of the nation and the country.

This year’s 76th Independence Day is celebrated with a renewed commitment to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state.