Charlize Theron Reveals 90s Beauty Trend She’ll Never Try Again

Charlize Theron recently discussed a 90s beauty trend that she has no desire to revisit. During an exclusive interview, the spokesperson for Dior reflected on a beauty choice she still regrets: “Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the ’90s.” Charlize Theron, the star of “Bombshell,” admitted, “I’m still recovering from that.”

In the 90s, Theron’s pencil-thin eyebrows garnered significant attention, as many women tried to replicate her look. Notably, at the 2004 Oscar Awards, she even bleached her eyebrows, further cementing her association with the trend.

Interestingly, both thin eyebrows and bleached brows have resurged in popularity this year, following appearances by supermodel Bella Hadid and actress Julia Fox. However, Charlize Theron asserted that she won’t be revisiting the 90s beauty blunder again. Despite that, she’s now accepting of all aspects of her appearance.

In a separate interview, Theron expressed her embrace of the natural aging process: “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and ageing.”

Addressing the double standards surrounding aging, Theron commented, “Men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers.” She continued, “I think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”

