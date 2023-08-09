Childhood Sweethearts’ Last Wish: A Touching Wedding

Father escorts Emma down the aisle in grandmother’s yard.

Ceremony officiated by a friend, Bible verse read, best friend serves as maid of honor.

Emma’s parents grateful for fulfilling her dream before her July 11, 2023 passing.

A 10-year-old American girl married her childhood sweetheart only days before succumbing to acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Emma Edwards, the girl, was diagnosed with the condition in April 2022. Alina and Aaron Edwards, her parents, were optimistic about her recovery. However, in June 2023, they learned that Emma’s sickness had progressed to an incurable level. She died tragically on July 11, 2023.

“We were going for another kind of treatment, and they told us that she probably had days to a week, not weeks to live. We didn’t expect to hear that at all,” Alina told Kennedy News and Media.

Emma’s desire was to marry her fiancé, DJ (Daniel Marshall Christopher Williams Junior). When they were just eight years old, the couple attempted to “marry” at school around lunchtime. Emma’s family and friends banded together to make her dying dream come true. On June 29, a ceremony for the young couple was held in front of 100 guests.

“It had to happen super fast. We threw it together in less than two days; everything ended up being donated,” Alina said of the wedding, which was held in a garden and attended by about 100 people.

“It was so precious, and it came together so well. Her dad gets to say he gave her away. A friend of ours officiated, a friend read a verse from the Bible, and her best friend was maid of honour,” Alina continued.

Reflecting on Emma’s life, her parents expressed gratitude that they could help their daughter accomplish her dream before she died.

