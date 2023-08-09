Christopher Nolan Breaks Own Record For Top-Grossing World War II Film

Universal’s latest blockbuster, “Oppenheimer,” has taken the summer box office by storm, emerging as a remarkable success. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film has notched up an impressive array of accomplishments in just over two weeks since its theatrical release. A standout achievement is that “Oppenheimer” now holds the title of the highest-grossing World War II movie ever.

Current estimates reveal that “Oppenheimer” has amassed a staggering $559 million in global box office revenue. This surpasses the previous record-holder, the 2017 film “Dunkirk,” also directed by Nolan, which recounted the story of the Dunkirk Evacuation and garnered $527 million worldwide. Remarkably, “Oppenheimer” has managed to dethrone its predecessor, though both films boast Cillian Murphy as a cast member.

The latest triumph for “Oppenheimer” pushes the iconic 1998 Steven Spielberg film “Saving Private Ryan” into third place on the World War II film list, having accumulated $482 million. However, this figure is unadjusted for inflation. If inflation were factored in, “Saving Private Ryan,” which also features “Oppenheimer” star Matt Damon, would retain the top spot.

While “Oppenheimer” may not have outpaced the phenomenon of Barbie in terms of box office figures, generating over $1 billion in the same timeframe, it has certainly secured its position in the annals of war film history. Filmed using IMAX cameras, the movie’s impressive presentation on the expansive IMAX screen has propelled it to become one of the most successful IMAX films in recent memory. Its IMAX earnings have exceeded $114 million, prompting an extended run in 70mm IMAX on the limited 30 screens worldwide that support this format.

The box office success of “Oppenheimer” is unsurprising given the anticipation surrounding it due to its star-studded ensemble and the directorial prowess of Nolan. The plot follows J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life, portrayed by Murphy, as he leads the Manhattan Project during WWII to create the first atomic bomb. Working alongside a determined team of scientists and Leslie Groves, played by Damon, Oppenheimer strives to test the bomb for use against Japan to bring an end to the war.

Beyond Murphy and Damon, the film boasts an impressive cast including Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and more. Nolan both directed the film and penned the screenplay, demonstrating his characteristic meticulous attention to detail. The screenplay’s intricacies were lauded by Murphy, describing it as “one of the best screenplays I’ve ever read.” Due to high demand, the screenplay was made available for purchase online and has been selling out rapidly.

