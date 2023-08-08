Cillian Murphy Says: ‘Oppenheimer’ Has No Deleted Scenes

Cillian Murphy has disclosed that Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster movie “Oppenheimer” does not have any deleted footage.

Murphy emphasized that Nolan’s approach ensures the script itself forms the entirety of the movie and there are no additional DVD extras.

According to the Peaky Blinders actor, “There’s no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies that’s why there are no DVD extras,” as he shared with Collider.

He continued, affirming, “The script is the movie. He knows exactly what’s going to end up. He’s not fiddling around with it, trying to change the story. That is the movie.”

This isn’t the first time Murphy has addressed the minimal presence of extra scenes. In a 2012 interview, he commented that it’s irrational to invest so much in filming scenes that won’t make the final cut, as reports suggested.

Cillian Murphy elaborated, saying, “I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film. It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd.”

