CM inaugurates Intel’ Medical College and Technological College  

THATTA: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the establishment of Liaquat University of Medical Sciences’ International Medical College and Technological College in the historical city of Thatta is the fulfillment of another promise the provincial government of PPP had made.

“This college is bound to open new vistas of medical education and employment in the entire Lar region,”.

This he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly established International Medical College and Technological College by LUMS.

Shah said that the establishment of the International College is a significant milestone to strengthen higher education and healthcare systems. “The concept of the International College is in line with the global economic development based on the `Knowledge economy’. He gave examples of developed countries like the UK and the USA and said that their economy was largely based on their Higher Educational Institutes.

Murad Shah said that the Institute was not only a landmark in the improvement of higher education in Sindh but also has the potential of considerable contribution towards the economic development of the region.

He appreciated the tireless efforts of Vice Chancellor LUMHS and all those who were involved in the planning and execution of this project. Their hard work and dedication made this day a reality.

The CM expressed his gratitude to his party leadership, Asif Ali Zardari, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their unwavering support for a stronger and healthier society.

Murad Ali Shah said that LUMS International College offers five-year programs such as MBBS, Doctor of Physiotherapy, and Doctor of Pharmacy. The one-year Diploma program Diploma CT Technology, Diploma MRI Technology, Diploma Blood Banking & Transfusion.

Media talk: Talking to the media the chief minister announced a compensation of Rs1 million each for those killed in the Hazara Train accident at Sarhari, near Nawabshah. He also announced compensation for the injured, and severely injured at a rate of Rs200,000 and Rs500,000 each.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the census approved by the CCI would not affect the assembly seats.