CM signs summery for dissolution of Sindh Assembly  

Murad Ali Shah left for Governor House with summary.

Assembly will be dissolved after signature of Governor Sindh.

CM and opposition leader have to hold consultations for caretaker.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah signed the summary of dissolution of Sindh Assembly.

Murad Ali Shah left for the Governor House with the summary of dissolution of the assembly. The Sindh Assembly will be dissolved after the signature of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the opposition leader have to hold consultations for caretaker chief minister in 3 days after the dissolution of the assembly before the completion of the term.

The farewell meeting of the Sindh Assembly was held today, which was presided over by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, while government and opposition members also addressed the meeting.

It should be noted that the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, after which the caretaker prime minister is now being consulted.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over his farewell cabinet meeting at CM House said that he, his cabinet members, and all the MPAs of his party were going back to the people with dignity and respect because we stood by them at a difficult time and served them to the best of our abilities.

The meeting was attended by all the ministers, advisors, special assistants, coordinators, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, and others.

CM said that at the start of his government tenure in 2018, the federal government [PTI] was not ready to cooperate and tried to destabilize the PPP government in Sindh. He added that under the guidance of President Asif Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he kept serving our people steadfastly.