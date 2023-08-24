CM Sindh takes notice of shortage of life-saving drugs

CM discussed matter of shortage of drugs with Dr Saad Niaz.

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar took serious notice of the shortage of life-saving medicines in the market and directed the health department to ensure the availability of the drugs and take strict action against the hoarders.

The chief minister discussed the matter of the shortage of life-saving medicines and the circulation of substandard medicines in the market with the Health Minister of Sindh Dr Saad Niaz.

It was decided that the health department would start a campaign against the medicine dealers involved in hoarding, the state news agency reported.

It was also decided that the health department would go hard against the manufacturers/dealers and even stores involved in making and selling substandard medicines.

Justice Baqar said that the people who were playing with the lives of innocent people must be dealt with with iron hands.

The chief minister also discussed the issue of dengue and malaria with the health minister. It was decided to activate both programs further and the local govt was directed to start anti-mosquito spray in their respective areas.