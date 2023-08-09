COAS Asim Munir visit Tilla Field Firing Ranges

Army Chief witnessed the firing and maneuvers of VT4 tanks.

Gen Munir lauds high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness.

Pak Army has full capacity to defeat all nefarious intentions of the enemy, said army chief.

Advertisement

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday.

Corps Commander Mangla welcomed the army chief on his arrival at the Tallah Field Firing Ranges and briefed on the operational preparations of the Strike Corps.

Gen Munir witnessed the performance of modern VT4 tanks and also reviewed the SH-15 artillery guns’ shoot, shoot capabilities and modern military equipment.

COAS appreciated the military capability and skill of the personnel and the skill of using modern weapons stating that Pak Army has full capacity to defeat all nefarious intentions of the enemy.

He stated that the Pakistan Army is well aware of the current and emerging threats and appreciated the professionalism and fighting skills of the Strike Corps troops.