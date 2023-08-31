Comedian’s Fastest Writer Claim Leaves People Laughing

Comedian Josh Alfred has tickled funny bones with a video on his Instagram account, where he claims to be the “fastest writer in the world.” In the video, he teams up with his friend, touted as the “fastest talker in the world,” to showcase their extraordinary talents, leaving viewers in fits of laughter.

Posted on an Instagram page called ‘JostleWithDhiraj,’ the caption reads, “The fastest writer in the world ft. fastest talker.” The original post was shared by comedian Josh Alfred, known as @josh2funny on Instagram.

Take a look at the post below:

In the skit-style video, Alfred pretends to audition for a reality show alongside friends playing judges and participants. Boasting the ability to write a page in just three seconds, he claims the title of the fastest writer globally. He invites his “fastest talker” friend on stage, resulting in a humorous exchange where his friend speaks rapidly while Alfred tries to write.

Reposted on August 11, the video has amassed over 17.5 million views, drawing numerous comments in response to its hilarity.

Check out the responses below:

An individual remarked, “He finished writing before his friend even finished speaking. If that’s not fast idk what is.” “He is the fastest writer, fastest reader, magician and more,” wrote another with a laughing emoticon. A third added, “The judge is not the fastest listener in the world.”

“Only the fastest reader and fastest listener can understand them,” declared a fourth. A fifth posted, “The fact that he got somebody to help him with this,” with a laughing emoticon. “The confidence in the face after finishing it,” shared a sixth.

