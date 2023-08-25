Comedian’s Viral Real-Time Slow-Motion Impression

Karl Porter, a UK comedian, has become a social media sensation for his impeccable real-time recreation of a slow-motion football goal celebration. In a viral video shared online, Porter seamlessly mimics the exaggerated movements seen in such celebrations during his comedy show. The audience erupts in cheers as they witness his spot-on impression.

Posted three days ago, the video has amassed an astounding 36.4 million views, along with a plethora of likes and comments. Many viewers expressed disbelief at his accuracy and hailed his comedic talent. Porter’s humorous take on the iconic sports moment has left countless people amused and entertained.

An individual wrote, “That’s freaking amazing.” A second posted, “Genius!! Laughing every time. How precisely every motion is!” A third commented, “This is just perfect.”

“Unbelievable. So incredibly accurate!” expressed a fourth. A fifth said, “Superpower unlocked! Brilliant mate!” A sixth added, “It’s indeed a slow motion in real-time.”

