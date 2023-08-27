Commerce Ministry devising a plan to boost country’s exports

The Ministry of Commerce and Industries is devising a plan to boost the country’s exports by extending all-out support to the industry stakeholders.

This was stated by Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz while talking to leading exporters during his visit to All Pakistan Textile Mills Association House in Lahore.

He urged the textile exporters to shift their focus on value-added products, including garments, to achieve eighty billion dollars export target.

The minister assured them of providing comprehensive assistance through the ministry’s trade and investment officers stationed in various international missions.

He said the government has decided to establish Business Parks in major cities to boost economy of the country.