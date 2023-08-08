Company Mistakenly Pays Employee 367 Times His Salary

A Hungarian man briefly found himself in a stroke of luck when a payroll mishap at his former company led to a windfall. The man, who had worked for a firm in Kaposvár, was owed 92,549 forints for his short tenure, equivalent to around 238 euros. However, due to an error caused by his Austrian bank account details, the company inadvertently transferred a whopping 92,549 euros instead, a colossal 367 times more than his rightful earnings.

When the company realized the blunder, they reached out to the man to rectify the situation. Claiming he no longer had access to the Austrian account, he refused to return the money. A subsequent investigation discovered that he had withdrawn 15,500 euros in cash and moved it to another account. With legal intervention, the company successfully froze the Austrian account and reclaimed the funds.

Now facing charges of unlawful appropriation, the man could be subject to significant penalties. The tale serves as a cautionary reminder of the consequences that can arise from exploiting such unexpected windfalls, even if they occur due to honest mistakes.

