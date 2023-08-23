Convenience Store Hangs on China’s 393-Foot Cliff

A Chinese convenience store has become an internet sensation due to its extraordinary location. Nestled within Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan Province, the store stands 393 feet high on a cliff’s edge. Originally established in 2018, images of the store have recently resurfaced on Twitter, sparking astonishment among users.

Nicknamed the world’s “most inconvenient” convenience store, this compact wooden booth hangs on the mountainside, catering to climbers seeking a pause. The store offers essential snacks and refreshments, serving as a pit stop during their ascent.

Sharing these captivating pictures, a Twitter user known as ‘Science Girl’ elucidated, “In China’s Hunan province, 393 feet up a cliff, there is a shop. It supplies climbers with essential snacks, refreshments, and sustenance during their ascent. Workers replenish the store using ziplines, offering a unique shopping experience with this fusion of sustenance and scenery.”

In the Hunan province in China, 120 metres (393 feet) up the side of a cliff There is a shop It supplies climbers with essential snacks, refreshments, and sustenance during their ascent. Workers replenish the store using ziplines, to offer a unique shopping experience with this… pic.twitter.com/ZmOnFzMOZO — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 14, 2023

The post has garnered remarkable attention on Twitter, accumulating an astounding 973.4k views, 7,264 likes, and a plethora of comments. The store’s audacious location and innovative approach to servicing climbers have undoubtedly left a lasting impression.

“This is just crazy and incredible at the same time,” commented one user after seeing the post.

“so no one is in the shop it’s like an empty store trust thing? because i would call in sick everyday if it wasn’t that way,” wrote another user.

“Oh God I can’t do this, it only takes courage to achieve this,” commented a third.

“That is why I always say that there is always an opportunity in every challenge of our lives, no matter how difficult it may seem,” wrote a fourth.

