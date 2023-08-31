Corporal punishment at Karachi schools banned

KARACHI: Viewing the rising number of incidents of students’ physical torture, the education department has banned physical punishments in the private schools across the megalopolis, Bol News reported on Thursday.

Additional Director Rafia Javed said it was crucial to stop the climbing trend of corporal punishments in schools. The registration certificate of private schools will also include a clause prohibiting corporal punishment

“If any school is found giving physical punishment to students, action will be taken against it. Innumerable complaints of parents are being received,” the Additional Director said.

School registration would be suspended, the order was violated, she said adding that under the Sindh Child Protection Act, this rule will be applicable in all schools.

Violation of the Education Department Act of 2005 may result in termination of school registration, she maintained.