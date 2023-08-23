Court allows Chairman PTI’s arrest in Jinnah House attack case

The application filed in court by DIG Police Investigation.

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has allowed the arrest of the former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Jinnah House (Crops Commander House Lahore) attack case.

The application was filed in the court by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Investigation.

In the petition, permission was sought to arrest the PTI chairman for investigation.

After hearing the application, the Anti-Terrorism Court allowed to arrest former prime minister.

It should be noted that Chairman PTI has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on August 5 in the Toshakhana criminal case.

He is also a named accused in the cases registered against the violent incidents of May 9.

Earlier, Attock Additional District and Sessions Judge Shafqatullah Khan during his regular visit reported that a CCTV camera had been placed in front of the jail cell where PTI chairman is held.

This camera compromises privacy during activities like bathing and using the open bathroom.

The judge also inspected other areas of the jail and interviewed various inmates, who seemed content with the basic facilities.

PTI chief expressed concern about the camera violating prison rules.