Court approves four-day physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The Accountability Court of Lahore approved the physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi till September 2 in the case of corruption in development projects.

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court reserved its decision on the petition regarding the implementation of the decision not to arrest Pervaiz Elahi and annul the NAB arrest.

Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyer told the court that NAB alleged that Rs 120 million came into Pervaiz Elahi’s account. He added that this money was sent by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who is a relative of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The NAB prosecutor requested a 14 physical remand and said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is accused of corruption in two hundred development projects in Gujarat and Mandi Bahauddin.

NAB gave him the written questionnaire and the answer has been received in this regard. NAB needs the physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi so that the answers to the questions can be compared.

Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyer Amjad Pervez told the court that the former chief minister has been in custody since June 1. NAB’s inquiry into this case was started on June 9. The investigation of the case turned into an investigation on July 18.

The lawyer further argued that Pervaiz Elahi was detained in MPO after which NAB arrested him which is based on bad intention. He added that 120 million was sent by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to the account of Parvaiz Elahi.

The court overruled the objection of the High Court Office and directed to present the petition for hearing.