Court dismisses case against Dr Asim Hussain and others

KARACHI: Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) Karachi dismissed the case against Dr Asim Hussain and others for allegedly providing treatment to terrorists in the hospital.

The case of providing treatment facilities to terrorists in Dr. Asim’s hospital was withdrawn after 8 years of trial, on which all the accused were acquitted.

The anti-terrorism court of Karachi accepted the request of the Sindh Home Department to withdraw the case.

The court dismissed the case against the six accused, including Dr. Asim Hussain, after withdrawing it. Other accused named in the case include Qadir Patel, Waseem Akhtar, Anees Qaim Khani, Rauf Siddiqui, and Usman Moazzam.

A case was registered against the accused in North Nazimabad police station on the complaint of Rangers officer Inayat Hussain Durrani.

It should be noted that the statements of the prosecution in the case had been completed, now only the statements of the accused were to be recorded in the case, however, an application was filed by the Sindh Home Department in February 2023, in which the position was adopted that there is no such evidence against the accused.

To be punished, the court is requested to approve the withdrawal of the case against the accused. Despite several notices from the court, the plaintiffs did not appear in court.

The court approved the request of the Sindh Home Department to withdraw the case of the accused.

According to the case, Dr. Asim allegedly treated suspected terrorists in his hospital and sheltered them at the request of the accused. After that, the accused got bail from the Sindh High Court.