Court issues orders to release Murad Saeed’s father

PHC judge Justice Syed Arshad Ali issued verdict reserved.

PHC instructed Saeedullah to submit a bail bond of Rs200,000.

The court called for records from Additional Attorney General.

Advertisement

Peshawar: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered release of Muhammad Saeed Ullah , the father of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed while issuing written verdict.

PHC judge Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan issued the verdict reserved on Tuesday.

The PHC instructed Saeedullah to submit a bail bond of Rs200,000.

On this occasion, after hearing the arguments of the parties, the judge ordered Saeed Ullah to be released on bail and later a written decision was issued. The court called for records from the Additional Attorney General(AAG).

The written decision states that the petitioner should submit a bond of Rs 200,000 to the concerned Deputy Commissioner. The notification of the 3MPO issued on August 5 is suspended.

The court says that the Saeed Ullah was accused of disturbing peace and provoking speeches, which was not proved by the record.

Advertisement

According to the written decision, the liberty of any citizen cannot be terminated without any proof, keeping the petitioner in jail without any concrete proof is not permissible, therefore the notification of August 5 is suspended.

Also Read PTI chairman booked by FIA anti-terrorism wing for losing US cypher Azam Khan appears before JIT probing into cipher controversy at FIA headquarter....

It should be noted that the police arrested Muhammad Saeed, the father of PTI leader Murad Saeed, on August 5. According to the police, Muhammad Saeed was misleading people against the arrest of PTI Chairman and later arrested under 3MPO.