Cracks emerge at Karachi Airport runways, CAA announces closure

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced closure of two runways at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to cracks.

CAA has planned the daily closure of the two affected runway to cater the problem at the earliest.

These cracks pose a potential impact on flight operations. The CAA has issued a NOTAM to inform about the closure of runway 25-L and 7-R for scheduled crack repair.

The closure will last for five months, with flight operations shifting to alternate runways during this period.

Airlines have been informed about this arrangement by the aviation authority.