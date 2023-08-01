Crane collapse in India results in 17 fatalities

A tragic incident in western India claimed the lives of at least 17 laborers after a crane collapsed on an under-construction expressway near Mumbai in Maharashtra state on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The laborers were actively working on the Samruddhi Expressway when the crane toppled onto large concrete slabs.

The National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) confirmed the recovery of 17 bodies and transported three injured workers to the hospital after being rescued from the rubble.

A video clip from the NRDF showed rescuers painstakingly working through piles of mangled steel girders at the construction site in Thane, located in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his deep sorrow over the deaths of the workers and extended heartfelt condolences to their families.

He mentioned that the three injured workers are receiving treatment at the hospital, and he prayed for their swift recovery. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The Samruddhi Expressway, which connects Mumbai with the city of Nagpur, is part of an extensive road infrastructure initiative in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate infrastructure projects in Maharashtra on Tuesday, expressed his distress over the deaths and instructed compensation to be paid to the families of the deceased and injured workers.

It’s worth noting that accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are not uncommon in India. In the past, similar incidents have resulted in significant casualties, such as the 130 people who died in Gujarat when a bridge collapsed shortly after being repaired in October of the previous year, and the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in Kolkata in 2016, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Jose Paulino Gomes World’s Oldest Man Passes Away at 127 Jose Paulino Gomes World's Oldest Man Passes Away at 127. Willyan Jose...