Cricket greats predit the finalists for Asia Cup 2023

Pakistana nd India are favorites to be the finalists of the Asia Cup 2023

Former cricketers predicted the Asia Cup 2023 finalists

Pakistan and India are likely to be the finalists.

Nepal and Pakistan will play the opening match.

Advertisement

The Asia Cup 2023, which kicks off today in Multan with the opening match between hosts Pakistan and Nepal, has been predicated by former cricketers as the top two teams.

Anil Kumble, a renowned Indian spinner, endorsed Pakistan and India to face off in the final on September 17 while speaking to sports media.

“It is something that all of us would want. India and Pakistan are the two best teams in the competition and I don’t see why they won’t qualify for the final,” said Kumble.

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indian opener, expressed a similar viewpoint. He did note, though, that India and Pakistan have never previously faced off in the Asia Cup championship game.

“Everyone wants India-Pakistan final but that has never happened in Asia Cup history. So I would also love to see an India-Pakistan final,” said Jaffer.

Famous analyst Urooj Mumtaz, a former Pakistani spinner, agrees that India and Pakistan will face off in the championship game.

Advertisement

“Well it will have to be the arch-rivals, India vs Pakistan,” said Mumtaz.

Scheduled between August 30 and September 17, the Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

However, due to security concerns, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to send their team to Pakistan. As a result, not all Asia Cup matches will occur in Pakistan.

Out of the total matches, four will be hosted in Pakistan, while nine matches, including the final, will be held in Sri Lanka.

The teams are divided into two groups: Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside Nepal and India, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

In a departure from the alternating T20 and ODI formats that have been followed since 2016, the 2023 edition will feature matches played in the 50-over format. This shift aims to aid the participating teams in their preparation for the upcoming World Cup in India, scheduled for later this year.

Advertisement

Having claimed victory in the 50-over Asia Cup last held in 2018, India enters the tournament as the defending champions.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023 All Teams Squads, Fixtures, Player’s List The Asia Cup starts next week, hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka....