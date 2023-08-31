CTD foils major terror bid in Peshawar

CTD conducted raid in Regi Model Town on tip off.

CTD team killed two terrorists in Regi Model Town.

Six terrorists managed to escape from spot.

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled terror bid by killing two terrorists in Peshawar here on Thursday.

CTD Spokesperson said CTD killed two terrorists while six managed to escape from the spot .

A CTD team conducted a raid in Regi Model Town on tip off where they killed two terrorists while six managed to escape for whom search operation is underway.

The CTD team recovered SMGs, hand grenades, daggers, uniforms and other items from the dead terrorists.

According to CTD, the slain terrorists and their accomplices were planning to attack the police, target killing and sabotage.

Also Read Pakistani-American woman burnt to death in Lalamusa A 55-year-old Pakistani-American woman Naseem was burnt to death in Lalamusa city...

Advertisement

Earlier, a 55-year-old Pakistani-American woman Naseem was burnt to death in Lalamusa city in Punjab’s Gujrat district.

The police circle from Lalamusa reported that the women was allegedly burnt by the tenant of the house located in Model Town.

The police further claimed that the victim Naseem had returned to Pakistan with her two sons two months ago.