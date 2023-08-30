CTD kills two terrorists in Lakki Marwat

The terrorists belong to outlawed TTP.

The terrorists were wanted in several cases.

Terrorists also involved in bomb attack on DSP.

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed to have killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the terrorists belong to the outlawed Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Tipu Gul group.

The CTD spokesman said that the terrorists were wanted in several cases including bomb attacks and target killing.

According to CTD spokesman, the dead terrorists were also involved in the bomb attack on Shaheed Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Iqbal Mohmand, while weapons have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

