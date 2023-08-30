Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
CTD kills two terrorists in Lakki Marwat

CTD kills two terrorists in Lakki Marwat

Articles
Advertisement
CTD kills two terrorists in Lakki Marwat

CTD kills two terrorists in Lakki Marwat

Advertisement
  • The terrorists belong to outlawed TTP.
  • The terrorists were wanted in several cases.
  • Terrorists also involved in bomb attack on DSP.
Advertisement

PESHAWAR:  Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed to have killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the terrorists belong to the outlawed Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Tipu Gul group.

The CTD spokesman said that the terrorists were wanted in several cases including bomb attacks and target killing.

According to CTD spokesman, the dead terrorists were also involved in the bomb attack on Shaheed Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Iqbal Mohmand, while weapons have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Also Read

ANF foils drug trafficking through drones 
ANF foils drug trafficking through drones 

ANF spokesman said conducted operation in DHA Lahore. 10 kg of heroin...

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled a drone-based drug smuggling and recovered 10 kg of heroin from the possession of the accused.

Advertisement

The Anti-Narcotics Force, while conducting an operation in Lahore, arrested an operative of a drug smuggling gang through a drone, identified as Fayaz Hussain, the accused is a resident of Lahore.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story