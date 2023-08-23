Advertisement
Cuba's 'Ironman' Survives Sledgehammer Challenge







Lino Tomasen, known as Cuba’s “Ironman,” astounds crowds on a leafy Havana boulevard with his jaw-dropping sledgehammer act. He strikes himself on the wrists, elbows, and forearms, leaving onlookers amazed by his unscathed demeanor.

Tomasen once aimed to follow in Mike Tyson’s footsteps, training as a boxer by enduring countless sledgehammer blows. He even ventured from Cuba to Mexico City for matches, winning 27 by knockout. Tragedy struck in his final bout when he unintentionally killed an opponent. Moved by remorse, he gave his earnings, over $100,000, to the opponent’s family, leading him to retire from boxing.

Now living humbly, Tomasen showcases his extraordinary abilities on Havana’s streets and beaches. His feats include doing pushups with a man on his back and resolutely hammering his joints. Spectators attest to the authenticity of his performances.

Refusing lucrative boxing comebacks, Tomasen embraces his role as an inspiration, content with pushing personal boundaries and foregoing potential fame. Determined to be remembered as a pioneer of human potential, his unique story continues to captivate.

