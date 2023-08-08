Customer Questions $60 Container Charge for Theplas Order

Expresses dissatisfaction on Twitter, tagging Zomato.

Zomato explains that restaurants impose packaging fees.

Tweet gains over 42,000 views and sparks mixed opinions.

A woman in Ahmedabad used Zomato to order three plates of theplas for 60 apiece. However, after receiving her order and reviewing the account, she discovered she had been charged $60 for the food containers. She was understandably dissatisfied and resorted to Twitter to demand an explanation from the food delivery service.

“Container charge is equivalent to the item that I have ordered ₹60 for the container charge Seriously?” Khushboo Thakkar tagged Zomato in a tweet. She also included a photo of the bill.

The bill stated that each plate of Dudhi Thepla was for 60, and the container charge was also worth 60.

“Hi Khushboo, while taxes are universal and range from 5% to 18% depending on the type of food,” Zomato answered to the woman’s tweet. Our restaurant partners levy packaging fees; they are the ones that implement and profit from this practise.”

Thakkar responded, writing, “I find the 60 container charge excessive and unfair.” Isn’t it the restaurant’s job to supply containers at no additional expense to customers?”

The tweet has received over 42,000 views since it was tweeted on August 2. It has also received a lot of likes and mixed opinions from individuals.

