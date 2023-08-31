Advertisement
Dad Imitates Cat to Prep Daughter for Kitty in Heartwarming Video

Dad Imitates Cat to Prep Daughter for Kitty in Heartwarming Video

A hilarious video showing a dad’s creative approach to explaining pet cat behavior to his daughter has gone viral. Shared on Instagram by user Ted, the clip captures the father’s amusing attempts at imitating a cat’s actions after his daughter expressed a desire for a feline companion.

Accompanied by the caption “Now she knows what to expect,” the video starts with a text introducing the daughter’s request for a cat. The footage showcases the dad perched on a kitchen counter, mimicking cat behavior with impeccable comedic timing. From knocking down a bowl to emitting loud meows, his antics leave his daughter in stitches.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ted (@thehilarious.ted)

Posted seven days ago, the video has taken the internet by storm, amassing nearly 3.4 million views and counting. The comments section reflects the widespread amusement the video has generated.

Check out the responses below:

“My type of parenting,” posted an Instagram user. “Destroy some of her furniture, wake her up every day at 3 am screaming and make the whole house smell like poop twice a day,” suggested another. “But she still wants a cat,” shared a third. “My cats were looking for the cat in the house when he started meowing,” expressed a fourth. “Haha! Good points!” commented a fifth. “That’s about right. Give me a dog any day,” wrote a sixth.

Also Read

Cat’s Hilarious Reaction to Discovering Its Ears
Cat’s Hilarious Reaction to Discovering Its Ears

In a delightful display of feline curiosity, a viral video circulating on...

