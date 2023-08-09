Dakota Johnson Shares Special Bond With Riley Keough

Dakota Johnson takes pride in highlighting the profound friendship she shares with Riley Keough. The actress famous for her role in “50 Shades of Grey” has rarely disclosed specifics about the close bond she’s maintained with Riley, who starred in “Daisy Jones & the Six.” Their friendship began when they were 16 years old, meeting in an In-N-Out parking lot.

“It was as though I had found a soulmate,” revealed Dakota Johnson in an interview. She further explained, “When I met her, I felt this indescribable connection, something that’s incredibly difficult to put into words, especially when growing up in a well-known family.”

Johnson recollected the immediate sense of “solidarity” and “mutual understanding” she experienced with Riley, who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough.

“We used to just sit and smoke cigarettes with our mothers,” continued Dakota Johnson. “They would call each other and say, ‘I guess she’s staying with you for the next four days. Let me know if she needs a ride.’ I would go to Riley’s place and end up staying for a week. I’m not sure if that’s typical, but that’s how it was – running around Los Angeles, sharing clothes, and carrying the scent of Nag Champa. Most of our adventures involved music festivals and dating musicians, naturally.”

Reflecting on their younger days, Johnson fondly recalled, “At 19, we formed a joke band named Folky Porn. Both Riley and I had blonde hair at the time. We were both laying low in New York after going through breakups. We would sing three-part harmonies with my brother, Alexander, performing Hank Williams and John Prine songs. We’d record these sessions on Photo Booth, countless times over.”

Ultimately, life imitated art when Riley assumed the role of the lead vocalist in a rock band in “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

“Oh, Dakota actually discovered me!” Riley Keough shared with the publication. “I’ve been deceiving the world! I was part of a band!”

