Edition: English
Edition: English

Dancing Cop Teams Up for Fun #Kaavaalaa Rendition

Articles
Dancing Cop Teams Up for Fun #Kaavaalaa Rendition

  • Kamble praises the song’s energy and credits Singh for choreography.
  • Video showcases their lively dance moves and emotions.
  • Video garners 2.7 lakh views and growing since July 21.
Since its release, the Jailer song Kaavaalaa, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has been trending. Many people have recreated the choreography to this cheerful song. Amol Kamble, a Mumbai-based dancing cop, has now collaborated with singer Shreya Singh to offer an epic rendition to the song.

“#kaavaalaa must be a banger,” Amol Kamble commented on Instagram while sharing a dance video. He mentioned artist Shreya Singh in his post and gave her credit for the song’s choreography.

Kamble and Singh are shown in the video matching steps to the song Kaavaalaa. Their outstanding dance moves and perfect emotions will grab you and make you want to participate in the fun.

Below, you can see Amol Kamble dancing with Shreya Singh:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amol Kamble (@amolkamble2799)

The video has received over 2.7 lakh views since it was shared on July 21, and the figure is continuously growing. Many others even flocked to the video’s comments section to voice their thoughts.

