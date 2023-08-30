Dave Bautista Reveals Mortal Kombat 1 Teaser in Live Action Trailer

Trailer showcases characters, lore, and gameplay of the upcoming title.

Live action approach used to promote the game creatively.

A teaser for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 has recently been unveiled through a fresh trailer. This live action Mortal Kombat 1 trailer introduces former wrestler Dave Bautista, who offers a glimpse into some of the characters and lore that will be featured in the forthcoming Mortal Kombat title.

The newly released live action trailer focuses solely on the upcoming fighting game. Although it stars a well-known actor and is presented in live action, it is distinct from any live action films that may be in the works. Instead, it serves as an intriguing preview of what players can anticipate from the new fighter, shedding light on the game’s plot and lore.

Employing live action in the Mortal Kombat trailer is a creative strategy to showcase the game. With game graphics reaching a point of exceptional visual realism, developers seem to have turned to live action as a means of promotion. In this trailer, Dave Bautista embodies a Mortal Kombat character, rallying players to unite against an impending threat.

Interestingly, based on what is known from leaks about Mortal Kombat 1, there appears to be no direct in-game connection involving Dave Bautista. His presence doesn’t seem to entail portraying a character or representing a fighter within the game. This situation parallels a recent advertising campaign from Overwatch, where another former wrestler appeared in live action advertisements without an overarching link to the game’s narrative. The fact that Mortal Kombat 1 is being promoted through story content is noteworthy.

