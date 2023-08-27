Deaf Indian Girl’s Joyful Thali Surprise at US Restaurant

The girl’s ecstatic response, despite being deaf, reflects her strong emotions.

Father shares heartwarming story of their journey, fostering her as a family of 6.

Social media users touched by the genuine happiness shown in the video.

A clip that has gone viral depicts a hearing-impaired little girl’s surprise when she sees a waitress presenting Indian food. An American couple adopted the Indian kid and took her to an Indian restaurant for a lunch. She was overjoyed when the Indian thali arrived at the table. Her ecstatic reaction, of course, tells it all.

The little girl in the video is so delighted to see the meal that she can barely sit. She squeals with delight and motions to the waitress to bring the food right away.

“We adopted our daughter from India. We fostered her in an apartment as a family of 6 before returning to the United States. While we had been cooking Indian food at home, we took her to her first Indian restaurant on US soil. She hadn’t seen a thali plate since India, and she was so excited to see her culture. She is deaf, so she is very expressive!” said the father.

Her heartfelt reaction made everyone on social media smile. “The small things in life give you the biggest joysâ€ae not the fancy cars, houses, etc,” one user said.

“Haha the best thing on the internet today,” wrote another.

